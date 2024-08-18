Move-in day can be chaotic–unloading cars, lugging fridges up stairs and being thrown into a completely new environment. Having spent countless hours at DePauw, the now-seniors gave their advice on how to navigate orientation week and students’ first year at DePauw.

Kevin Dagvadorj ‘25 has spent his fair share of time at DePauw. As a former mentor and now a peer mentor for the Class of 2028, Dagvadorj has been integral in leading the first-year experience throughout his years at DePauw. Looking back, Dagvadorj said that he wished he knew many things.

“The biggest thing? Understanding that even though everything feels new and different, you're not alone, everyone else is experiencing the same whirlwind of emotions. College is all about finding yourself, and part of that journey is being open to new experiences,” Dagvadorj said.

Dagvadorj also stressed the importance of being curious–whether that be joining that club, sitting with someone new at Hoover or taking every opportunity you can.

“Right now, everything might seem overwhelming, but trust me, it will all fall into place. You've got this,” Dagvadorj said.

Ryan Miller ‘25 wished he knew to always keep in touch with the people you meet throughout your first year.

“Friendships and friend groups will change throughout your college experience, but keeping in touch with people in the early first year of college is some advice to keep in the back of your mind because although DePauw is small, semester-to-semester changes happen quick and fast,” Miller said.

Organizations, clubs and coursework, Miller said, can interfere with some of those relationships. Miller said, however, that first-years have the power to maintain those relationships they build when they get on campus and even grow with them.

Olivia Karwin ‘25 further shared how students should be comfortable with change as they evolve throughout their time at DePauw.

“Coming into college, I wish that I knew how much was actually going to change throughout the process, both in myself and my environment. Nothing is ever cemented in stone and everything is in flux all the time,” Karwin shared.

Alex McCarty ‘25 advised first-years coming to DePauw to embrace all experiences within their first few weeks.

“Whether it was during orientation, the first-year experience, or just meeting new friends, you can get so much more out of those experiences if you stay open to them,” McCarty said.