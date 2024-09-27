On Sept. 5, world-renowned rock band Linkin Park announced a surprise comeback, their first public appearance since lead singer Chester Bennington’s suicide in 2017. Their last performance was a tribute performance dedicated to Bennington before the band went on an indefinite hiatus.

Drummer Rob Bourdon, lead guitarist Brad Delson, and rhythm guitarist, keyboardist, co-vocalist and producer Mike Shinoda founded the band in high school in 1996. A few years later, bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, DJ Joe Hahn and Bennington joined, creating the rock sensation fans have come to adore.

The band’s music rapidly became a source of comfort for fans everywhere, often bringing attention to mental health. While active, Linkin Park sold over 100 million records worldwide and won two Grammy Awards. Now, the band returns to the spotlight with a new lineup.

The new Linkin Park

A week after announcing their comeback, Linkin Park kickstarted their world tour on Sept. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, showcasing a 26-song setlist, taking fans by surprise. They will play in six arenas across four continents: New York, Hamburg, Germany, London, Seoul and Bogota. They made their comeback tour known through the music video release of “The Emptiness Machine,” the lead single of their studio album “From Zero.”

The album is set to release on Nov. 15, yet the single has already reached the top of the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, marking Linkin Park’s seventh career hit. It has quickly become the fifth most played song globally on Spotify and their highest charting song in the UK.

The music video, which has reached over one million fans, introduces Emily Armstrong, previously a member of the hard rock band Dead Sara, as the new lead singer. As the team’s newest drummer, Colin Brittain replaces Bourdon, who expressed his need for distance from the band. Delson, shortly after the announcement of the comeback, has also decided not to join the other members on the world tour, instead opting to stay behind the scenes. In his place, Alex Feder will take on the responsibility of lead guitarist.

Redefining Linkin Park

As Linkin Park experimented behind the scenes, they switched agencies, signing with William Morris Endeavor. The agency played a pivotal role in maintaining the secrecy of the band’s return, ensuring that no information about their comeback would be released. While the band members were separated, they took the time to reflect and improve themselves. Dealing with the grief of losing Bennington allowed them to find where their passions lie. They would meet up to catch up and occasionally write music, but it never went further than that. Their process was not centered around Linkin Park but around writing songs and exploring their creative connection. It was a time to understand the connection they had and wanted to continue to establish with their family, friends and fans.

Guests would join the band members and work on producing and singing, just to get a feel for dynamics. Shinoda and Farrell began working with Armstrong and Brittain around 2019.

In an interview, Shinoda expressed the band’s uncertainty about where they would end up. They focused on seeing where their music would go rather than setting expectations; however, as they experimented more with music and their band dynamics, they knew they did not want to create anything halfheartedly.

Armstrong and Brittain quickly became regulars in the studio. Shinoda and Farrell said they felt a connection with Armstrong’s voice and energy and a friendship with Brittain. It was the first time they felt they could accept their new music as Linkin Park songs. Eventually, the two were invited to record songs with the band officially.

As Armstrong, Brittain, Farrell, Shinoda, Delson, and Hahn worked together more and more, the six of them started coming together as Linkin Park.

Although the band was entering new territory by adding a female singer to their group, their goal was to revitalize their band with a new kind of energy.

In an interview following the release of their latest song, Armstrong said that she had to experiment with how to express her own emotion in Linkin Park’s older songs while working to fill Bennington’s shoes. She is no longer a listener but a singer, so she must portray the same passion and energy as Bennington had yet still add her touch to the music. “It’s Chester’s voice, and it’s mine, but I want it to still feel the way I feel when I listen to the song, because that’s what the fans love,” Armstrong said.

Is the lineup no longer Linkin Park? Fans certainly believe so

Of course, with the new lineup, not everyone has expressed their support for Linkin Park’s comeback. While the announcement of the band’s return has sparked excitement across the globe, many fans are upset, claiming that the band is no longer Linkin Park and might as well change their band name altogether. Among these fans is Bennington’s son, Jaime Bennington, who accused Shinoda of “quietly erasing (his) father’s life and legacy in real-time.”

Although Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, has expressed subtle support on social media about Linkin Park’s comeback, Jaime holds conflicting feelings about the band’s decision to put Armstrong in his father’s place. He has expressed that he feels betrayed that Shinoda has allowed someone else to be the new Bennington. Fans have also called out Armstrong for her past association with the Church of Scientology and her support of Danny Masterson, who has been convicted of two rapes.

However, Armstrong was quick to reply, stating that she no longer supported Masterson and that she had misjudged him. She has sent her regards to the victims and anyone who has ever been involved in violence, although her current status with the Church of Scientology remains unclear.

Honoring Bennington while creating a new image

In response to the hate, other Linkin Park fans came to the band’s defense. They claimed unsupportive fans are associating Linkin Park with a single person and not allowing the old and new members to explore and try new concepts. The new Linkin Park has described their current endeavor as a creative journey about the past, present, and future, all while redefining who they are as a band.

All band members have stressed that Bennington is not replaceable. There is only one Chester Bennington, just as there is only one Emily Armstrong. According to Shinoda and Farrell, Linkin Park is celebrating an old legacy while creating a new one. Instead of restarting the band, they are focusing on strengthening their friendship and creativity while pursuing their passion for music. Armstrong’s role serves to bring in new experiences rather than simply imitating Bennington. Her and Brittain’s joining the band honors the past while introducing a more modern Linkin Park.