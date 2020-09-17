Legendary DePauw Football Coach Nick Mourouzis Dies

DePauw legend, Coach Nick Mourouzis, died Sept. 16. He was head coach of the DePauw football program for 23 seasons and the namesake of the university’s football field.

Ken Owen, former special advisor to the president at DePauw University, shared the news on Twitter earlier today, saying “I’m extremely saddened to report that Nick Mourouzis, the legendary @DePauwTigersFB coach, passed away overnight. God, how I loved the man. He was hired as head coach my senior year — coming from Northwestern, where he was an assistant — and touched so, so many. RIP, Chief.”

Mourouzis, a professor of kinesiology, coached the Tigers to a 138-87-4 record before retiring at the end of the 2003 season, according to DePauw Athletics. As a coach, Mourouzis was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2000 and the Indiana Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 1996 and 1990.

He was awarded a Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest award that can be given to an Indiana resident, upon retirement. Mourouzis was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the DePauw Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006. DePauw’s football field was dedicated as the Nick Mourouzis Field in 2013.

“Nick was the epitome of Tiger Pride and positively engaged the Greencastle community for almost 40 years,” said Stevie Baker-Watson, the Theodore Katula director of athletics and recreational sports.

Mourouzis was an assistant coach at Northwestern, Indiana, Ball State and Ohio universities before coming to DePauw University in 1981.

Chris Terhune shared on twitter that he had Mourouzis for a physical education course during his senior year. Terhune said, “He was one of the most kind and caring people I encountered at DePauw. He promised the class that if he saw us on campus and couldn’t remember our name, he would buy us a Pepsi. Never happened as he always remembered.”

On Facebook, Jennifer Allen Schwartz said, “He had a bush in front of his house shaped like the Monon Bell. He had infectious joy and enthusiasm.” She also had Mourouzis for a PE golf course in 2002.

Owen shared many photos, interviews and memories of Mourouzis on his twitter.

Arrangements have not yet been made.