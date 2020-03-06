Kris Huffman: A DePauw Legend

There is a standout who is ranked fifth among active coaches across all NCAA levels with .837 winning percentage and eighth all-time (with at least 10 years of coaching) here in the state of Indiana. She is a two-time WBCA and D3hoops.com National Coach of the Year, a three-time WDIII News National Coach of the Year, and two-time National Champion who also led her team to the Division III NCAA Tournament 21 times out of her 27 years. She is none other than DePauw’s very own Kris Huffman, a native of Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Huffman was Miss Basketball in her home state. She also holds a place in the Indiana and Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame. Huffman played collegiately at Northern Iowa, where she ranked sixth on the all-time scoring list. Additionally, she earned the best three-point shooting percentage in program history with a .483 percentage and recorded the only triple-double in school history.

“Coach Huffman’s energy is unlike any coach I’ve ever played for and that’s by far the most exciting part about playing for her,” senior, Natalie Kehrt said. “Her desire to improve every single day is apparent to anyone who walks in the gym and she makes it fun to come to practice every day.”

She served four years as an assistant coach at Wartburg College. Afterwards, Huffman became head coach of the DePauw women’s basketball team in 1993. She has established a winning culture at DePauw, as 19 consecutive 20+ win seasons and 20 conference championships can attest.

First year Maddie Howe said, “She enforces a winning environment and culture on the team. That’s something exciting to be apart of. She cares about all of her players and I’m looking forward to getting better.” Since DePauw joined the NCAC in 2011, the team has won seven tournament titles.

The Tigers have had another fantastic year, posting a 27-1 overall record. They went 16-0 in conference and won the NCAC women’s basketball tournament. Heading into her 21st NCAA tournament appearance at DePauw, Huffman looks to bring a third National Championship to the university. The Tigers are the number one seed this year and open tournament play on Friday at home against SLIAC Tournament champions, Webster (20-7).