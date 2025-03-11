DePauw campus observed the Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Week throughout the week of Feb. 17-21, 2025. RAK Week is a formal time to encourage the spread of compassion, love and care throughout our community and relationships. This event encourages everyone to take a little time out of their day to be extra kind to the people they encounter, serving as a reminder that kindness can be given and received by anyone. RAK Week is not a structured event. Rather, it is a do-what-you-can kind of experience, which makes it easy for anyone to participate whenever they can. Every student was, and still is, encouraged to seize the moment as they are able. That being said, RAK Week’s lack of structure makes it easy to overlook amid DePauw’s busy campus life.

“I didn’t realize DePauw celebrated RAK Week. It’s something they probably didn’t promote well,” Emily Loera ‘26 said. With a lack of formal events, not all students realized there was even something going on. Nonetheless, during RAK week, many students saw an uptick of kind acts, compliments and encouraging sticky notes all across campus.

Emma Hetzel ‘28 reflected, “Some of the things I did for RAK Week were reaching out to friends I hadn’t talked to in a while through calls or letters and supporting those close to me who had a tough week.” Hetzel also said that complimenting others is a quick and easy way for her to be kind to those she did not know, as well as a great way to meet new people.

The spirit of fostering our community is not confined to just one week. Many students saw the value of what just one week of kindness could do. “Sometimes people don’t realize something they do daily is a random act of kindness, such as holding the door or just putting a smile on the people you pass by,” Loera said.

Hetzel added, “We could all use a little kindness right now, and RAK Week is a wonderful way to make the world a better place and make us all better people.” Everyone can continue to participate in Random Acts of Kindness, here at DePauw or anywhere else, for the next week and beyond.