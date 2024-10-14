IU Media School discontinues student newspaper’s weekly print production in action plan

In an Oct. 8 press release, the Indiana University (IU) Media School announced the discontinuation of the Indiana Daily Student’s (IDS) weekly print production beginning spring 2025.

The announcement revealed the school’s “Action Plan for Student Media” to merge its student media organizations. The IDS, Indiana University Student Television (IUSTV) and WIUX Student Radio will share business operations and advertising to reduce costs and neutralize revenue within three years while retaining their individual staff and newsrooms.

The IDS, founded in 1867 and producing print editions for 157 years, began facing cuts in print production and professional staff in 2017 to counter financial challenges faced by newspapers nationwide. Despite these efforts, each print cut resulted in fewer page views and revenue, unable to significantly reduce the IDS’s deficit.

In 2021, IU permitted the IDS to operate on a deficit for three years and made an extension in summer 2024. The university also forgave nearly $1 million in debt for the IDS.

While some student staff are hopeful for the merger benefitting IU’s student media, others expressed frustration over the lack of transparency or internal communication prior to the press release, wishing they had more time to process the news. The Media School scheduled meetings with the student media leaders and journalism faculty for Oct. 9 but made the announcement the day prior, when many IDS staffers were still unaware of the plan.

With cuts only made to the print edition, the IDS’ five professional staff members maintained employment and compensation for student staff.

However, IDS student staff members have raised concerns about their existing contracts with advertisers for the coming spring. Staffers claimed it would be difficult and potentially impossible for them to repair relationships with advertisers if printed editions return.

Student-run newspapers nationwide have faced and raised concerns of censorship on college campuses. Norwich University’s administration suspended The Guidon’s production after alleged uncertainty about staffers’ preparedness for on-campus reporting. Penn State University removed newspaper racks for the Daily Collegian in September over violations of the school’s political advertisement policies.

Despite administrative conflicts, staff members of the IDS, along with other collegiate journalists, aim to continue their coverage on pertinent issues on their campuses.