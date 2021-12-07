1. Tranquil Tuesdays

Stop by the Union Building basement between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up arts and crafts supplies! RSVP by visiting campus labs. For additional information about this event, contact campusactivities@depauw.edu.

2. Internship Drop-In Advising

If you’re interested in a winter or spring term internship, head over to the Hubbard Center Lobby at 4:00 p.m. for advising sessions. Sessions are a great way to explore internship opportunities and ask questions if you’re unsure of what you may want to do.

3. Tea and Cookies with the Honor Scholar Program

Join fellow members of the Honor Scholar community at 4:00 p.m. in the Wallace-Stewart Dining Room for tea and cookies, and a chance to meet teaching faculty and program directors.