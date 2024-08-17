Adapting to the college environment can be challenging for many first-year students. But most international students often face additional hurdles, from navigating cultural and linguistic differences to managing the logistics of an F-1 student visa. DePauw’s Class of 2028 includes around 100 international students from 30 countries, according to Samman Shakya ‘25, international Student orientation lead ambassador. To welcome this diverse class, current international students shared their experiences and advice for the incoming class.

Miho Kato ‘26 grew up in Nara, Japan without prior experience living outside her home country or any formal English education.

In her first year at DePauw, Kato took Introduction to Psychology with Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience Matthew Hertenstein, which challenged her to learn a new subject in English. Kato noticed her understanding of psychology deepened upon taking another course with Dr. Hertenstein.

While Kato continues to adapt to her new environment, she has learned how to stretch herself outside her comfort zone.

“Instead of forcing myself to conform to a particular culture or mindset, I’ve embraced the diversity of perspectives around me, collecting them as valuable knowledge,” Kato said. “To reach this point, I’ve relied on a support network of people with different strengths and perspectives.”

Similar to Kato, Thien Truong ‘27 had no experience studying or living abroad before coming to DePauw as a native of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. As a current international ambassador supporting the transition of incoming students to college, Truong described taking ownership of his life as his greatest challenge during his freshman year.

“After my first year at DePauw, I have grown a lot, but having a different mindset has helped me a lot,” Truong said. “No one will spend all of their time helping you adapt, and no resources can help completely with your academics or social life. The only person who can change you is yourself.”

Meggie-Rose Mota ‘27 grew up in Bry-Sur-Marne, France. She started learning English in kindergarten but initially took no interest in the language. However, after studying abroad in the United States in 12th grade, Mota decided to extend her study abroad experience through college, taking a liking in the quality of education and the emphasis on students and their mental health.

“Make sure you’re surrounded by people who push you to the top and will be here for you when you feel homesick,” Mota advised. “Your friends in college will become your family, and as we say in mine, we leave no one behind.”

Hailing from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and entering her final year at DePauw, Lidya Araya ‘25 reflected on her college experience.

“It’s okay to say yes to new experiences,” Araya said. “You’re in a new environment; it’s okay to adapt, try new things and do what you love. Make time for yourself because it’s easy to burn out in college.”