Christie Anderson's journey at DePauw University as the Registrar of Collections and Exhibitions is a testament to her deep-rooted passion for art and preservation. She has embraced the opportunity to care for the university's extensive collection, comprising approximately 3,465 objects, and to curate captivating exhibitions that enchant and inspire with unwavering dedication.

At the heart of Anderson's role lies a profound love for the art itself. From the moment she stepped into the position, she was driven by a desire to safeguard and celebrate the rich tapestry of artworks housed within DePauw's walls. The task of cataloging and taking inventory of the entire collection was not merely a responsibility but a labor of love - a chance to become intimately acquainted with each piece and to honor its unique significance.

Among the many endeavors Anderson has undertaken, one stands out as a testament to her creativity and ingenuity - “A Journey in Miniature” that is currently located at the upper level of The Richard Peeler Art Center. Inspired by her passion for collecting dolls and miniatures, Anderson embarked on a journey to bring these worlds together in a series of enchanting dioramas. What began as a personal hobby blossomed into a captivating exhibition that invites viewers into a world of whimsy and imagination.

Anderson's fascination with miniatures took root in 2019 and 2020 when she joined a miniature club on Instagram. Immersed in a community of avid collectors and miniaturists, she found herself drawn to the intricate craftsmanship and boundless creativity that define the world of miniatures. With her dioramas, Anderson merges her love of dolls with her passion for miniatures, creating scenes that are both enchanting and evocative. Each doll featured in the photographs is imbued with a unique backstory, whether it be a member of a rock group, a pair of best friends, or a set of siblings. These narratives add depth and dimension to the exhibition, inviting viewers to engage not only with the visual spectacle but also with the rich tapestry of stories woven into each scene.

Beyond her role as Registrar, Anderson gracefully stated: "I appreciate it when I get to bring classes, faculty, or staff down into art storage, especially when they have never seen it before.” Witnessing the awe and appreciation that spark within visitors as they encounter treasures such as the Japanese Sosaku Hanga prints, Andy Warhol works, and Indiana artist collections is a source of immense joy and fulfillment for her.