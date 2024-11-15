How to stay warm during Monon

With the Monon Bell game right around the corner, it’s time to gear up for one of DePauw’s most exciting and spirited traditions. Every November, our Tigers face off against Wabash in a rivalry that dates back to 1890, making it one of the oldest matches in college football. But Monon isn’t just about the game — it’s a day of celebrating who we are as a campus community. And with Indiana’s November chill, it’s all about layering up smart and staying warm so you can enjoy every moment.

1. Start with Smart Layers

Think of dressing for Monon as building a fortress against the cold. Start with a thermal or moisture-wicking base layer to keep the heat in and the cold out. Throw on a hoodie or fleece for a layer of cozy warmth and finish with a jacket that’ll stand up to the wind. When it warms up a bit — or if the crowd energy heats up — you can always shed a layer.

2. Show Off That Monon T-Shirt!

You can’t truly call it Monon without the iconic Monon T-shirt. Yes, it might be a bit chilly to wear just the T-shirt, but here’s a tip: wear it over your hoodie or jacket! The shirt is a badge of Tiger pride. You’ll see everyone rocking theirs, so you’ll be in great company. Plus, it’s perfect for photos and showing off your DePauw spirit.

3. Cover Your Head, Hands, and Feet

The key to keeping warm is to keep those extremities cozy. Grab a beanie, insulated gloves, and thick socks — bonus points for thermal or wool socks. Hand warmers are also an easy addition: just slip them into your gloves or pockets, and you’ll feel toasty all day.

4. Bring a Blanket

Standing or sitting on the bleachers can get seriously cold. A blanket is a lifesaver, especially if you’re planning to be there from kickoff until the final quarter. A cozy fleece or wool blanket does wonders, and you can easily share the warmth with friends.

5. Fuel Up with Warm Drinks

Hot chocolate, coffee or tea are the best on Monon day. Not only do they keep you hydrated, but they also bring a quick warmth to your hands and body. Bring a thermos along to keep your drink hot for longer, and sip away as you cheer for the Tigers.

6. Get in the Game and Move Around

Cheering, chanting and moving around are not just fun – they’ll keep you warm! Standing in the bleachers, hopping up and down to cheer and getting into the crowd energy will help you beat the cold. The excitement will have you warmed up before you know it!

Monon Magic, from Start to Finish

When it’s game time, we’re all Tigers together, braving the cold for an unforgettable experience. So, throw on your Monon T-shirt, grab a warm drink, and don’t forget that blanket. This is your chance to experience the thrill of Monon – just stay warm and enjoy every moment!