Hayley Williams Takes Her Bachelorette Party on the Road in 2026

On the heels of the release of her third solo album, “Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party,” Hayley Williams isn’t slowing down. The seventeen songs were first unofficially released on her website as a series of MP3 files, and were released as a compilation album on Aug. 28. Since their release, three additional songs (“Parachute,” “Good Ol’ Days,” and “Showbiz”) have been added to the tracklist.

The album was released under an independent imprint called Post Atlantic, marking Williams’ shift away from Atlantic Records, under whom she released many albums with Paramore, as well as her first two solo studio albums. She completed her contract with Atlantic Records in 2023.

Shortly after the release of the final song on Nov. 7, “Showbiz,” Williams announced her first solo tour. Tickets for the tour are powered by Openstage, a platform for artists to connect directly with fans. Williams shared in a statement on social media that “Openstage’s fan validation system helps verify human fans and reduce bots and scalpers, giving my fans a better chance to access tickets.” This move comes after the Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation last year into Ticketmaster’s “misleading” concert ticket-selling and advertising practices. “You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to buy tickets to see the show,” Williams shared in her post, “but unfortunately, it’s a broken and convoluted system.”

Presale registration closed on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. EST, and fans received a “Ticket Unlock” code on Nov. 13 for up to three dates that they registered for.

The official “Hayley Williams at a Bachelorette Party” tour are set to begin on March 28, 2026, with support from Water From Your Eyes and Snuggle.

Tour Dates: