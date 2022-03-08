Happy International Women's Day, DePauw!

International Women's Day, a yearly special event over the globe on March 8, is now celebrated on campus to commemorate female faculty members, staff and students. This year’s theme around the world is #BreakTheBias, which promotes a gender equal world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination - a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, according to internationalwomensday.com.

DePauw is celebrating International Women’s Day with series of events that students can participate in:

HerCampus: International Women’s Day Tabling, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m, Stewart Plaza

International Student Affairs: International Women’s Day, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stewart Plaza

DePauw Japanese Club: Hinamatsuri, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stewart Plaza

About the International Women’s Day atmosphere at DePauw, first-year Nam Ho said, “I think that International Women's Day is a very special occasion. DePauw’s events remind me of my father and I preparing gifts for my mother and sister. I believe that it is extremely important to reach out and let someone know that you appreciate them, especially on this day,” Ho said.

First-year Dang Binh Nguyen also said, “To me, International Women’s Day aims to highlight and recognize the achievements of women in different spheres while also raising attention to gender-related issues. I appreciate that DePauw is organizing meaningful events on campus to mark March 8 as a day to celebrate and show appreciation for all female faculty and students.”