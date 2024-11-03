Halloween Weekend Safety: A Guide for DePauw Freshmen

Ghosts, pumpkins, and candies — Halloween is just around the corner! DePauw’s campus is gearing up for a weekend of spook-tacular fun. For first-year students, it’s an extra special time, since it’s your first chance to attend on-campus parties! But before you throw on your costumes and hit the dance floor, remember safety will always come first. Here is a guide to navigate this entertaining weekend responsibly.

As you get ready for a fun-filled Halloween weekend, don't forget the essentials:

Always carry your student ID and a valid photo ID showing your date of birth. If you're asked by DePauw Police, staff, or faculty for identification, provide it promptly and politely. Having these IDs on hand can help things run smoothly, especially during busy events when safety checks are a priority. In case of an emergency, remember DePauw’s Medical Amnesty Policy. It’s designed to protect students in need of help. If someone requires medical assistance, follow the "Call, Stay, Cooperate" step:

i. Call 911 or DePauw Police at 765-658-5555

ii. Stay with the person until help arrives, especially if they are unconscious or unable to walk

iii. Cooperate by providing accurate information and following the instructions of responding officials. This will ensure that the situation is handled safely and efficiently.

3. DePauw encourages students to exercise bystander intervention through #TigersTakeCare. When you notice something that seems off, don’t hesitate to step up. You can do so by directly intervening if you're comfortable, creating a distraction to defuse the situation, or calling for help if you don't feel safe intervening yourself.

It’s also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the DePauw Alcoholic Beverage Policy (found in page 30 of the Student Handbook).

If you choose to drink, be responsible. Set limits for yourself, never leave your drink unattended and don't accept drinks from strangers. Be aware of your surroundings and remove yourself from uncomfortable or dangerous situations.

Make smart choices, look out for your friends, and use the resources available to you. Let’s make this weekend memorable for all the right reasons!

Contacts to keep handy:

DePauw Police 765-658-5555

Fire, Police, and EMS 911

Sexual Assault Survivor Advocates (SASA) 765-658-4650