Getting in the Spirit: Winter movies and playlist recommendations

To wrap up 2024, there’s nothing better than watching a classic holiday movie to get into the festive spirit. Along with the classics, highly-anticipated new releases have hit the theaters with generally positive reviews: the biggest of all being "Wicked," based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which came out on Nov. 22. Rated an astonishing 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a definite must-see.

Alongside "Wicked," "Moana 2" was released on Nov. 27. Taking place three years after the first movie, the sequel revolves around Moana’s adventures into Oceania as she searches for other people who are connected to the ocean. A continuation of the 2016 Disney hit film, it is a great addition to your watch list.

Other new Christmas movies out in theaters include "Red One," an action film starring Dwayne Johnson, and "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," a wholesome movie for the whole family to enjoy.

On Dec. 6, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter will release her highly-anticipated Christmas special "A Nonsense Christmas" on Netflix, featuring duet performances with artists such as Chappell Roan, Tyla and more.

The unmistakable Christmas classics never go wrong, either. Noteworthy comedies include "Elf," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and the "Home Alone" franchise. Feel-good and nostalgic films include "Frosty the Snowman," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "The Polar Express," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "A Christmas Story."

Since Dec. 1, Freeform (previously known as ABC Family) continued its tradition of the 25 Days of Christmas, in which a lineup of different holiday movies will play each day leading up to Christmas Day. Their airing schedule can be found on their website. It’s a fun and simple way to keep the holidays fun this season.

As far as music goes, there are a countless number of Christmas songs. Among them all, the classics include “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “Last Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Regardless of which song plays, there’s always something for everyone.

Classic Christmas artists include Dean Martin, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Brenda Lee and Nat King Cole. Other popular Christmas albums include anything from Pentatonix, as well as Michael Bublé’s album "Christmas," Kelly Clarkson’s "Wrapped in Red," Justin Bieber’s "Under the Mistletoe" and Mariah Carey’s "Merry Christmas." Sabrina Carpenter’s holiday EP, "fruitcake," is making a comeback although released a year prior.

To try out new sounds, try Britney Spears’s “My Only Wish (This Year),” a cappella group Straight No Chaser’s "Christmas Cheers" or their "Under the Influence: Holiday Edition." Many artists have also recently released holiday singles, among them being Ed Sheeran, Laufey, Bleachers, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Dan + Shay, Saweetie and many others.

With a wide selection of movies and music, there are many ways to create a festive and cozy atmosphere this season. Happy holidays!