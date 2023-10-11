Attention DePauw Students! Monon tickets are officially up for sale. Confused on how to get them? I’m here to help.

Step 1: Go to the Wabash athletics home page (https://sports.wabash.edu/).

Step 2: Under the “Ticket & Fanzone” tab at the top of the page go to “Tickets” under the “Game Day” subheading.

Step 3: Click on “Purchase Tickets.” Do not choose “129th Monon Bell Classic!” This is a trap set by Wabash to set you on a wild goose chase that will result in you never getting your Monon tickets.

Step 4: Here you will find multiple ticket options. There are still tickets available for admission and parking. Whichever you need, go ahead and click on it.

Step 5: On the right hand side you’ll see a red button that says “Login/Register.” If you have never bought Monon tickets before, you’ll have to set up an account. Go ahead and login into your account after.

Step 6: After logging in, it will take you to all the ticket options. Make sure to get the DePauw/Visitor ticket which costs $35. Buy your ticket and your set!

Step 7: Show up! The Monon Bell game is Saturday November 11, and starts at 1:07 p.m. Gates open at 11:37 a.m and tickets are single admission, so make sure you stay in the stadium for the whole game!

Online ticket sales ends Friday, Nov. 10, at noon or when sold out, so make sure to get your tickets so you can cheer our Tigers on!