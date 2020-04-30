Four Finalists Selected for Prestigious Walker Cup

Four DePauw University seniors, Brittany Davis, Luka Ignac, Megha Summer Pappachen and Brenda Rodriguez, were nominated for the Walk Cup, DePauw’s most prestigious student award. The finalists were announced last Wednesday in an email from Alan Hill, Vice President for Student Academic Life.

The Walker Cup was first awarded in 1922, and is given to a graduating DePauw senior who meets the following qualities and characteristics:

“…who shall be determined to have done most during their college course to advance the interests (or fame) of DePauw University, and

“…has by good scholarship, good conduct, conscientious effort in college life and intercollegiate activities, lived up to the best of DePauw traditions…”

Nominees were selected through a combination of class votes and recommendations from each of the Academic Department Chairs.

Brittany Davis is a Fund II Foundation STEM Scholar, a Science Research Fellow, and an Information Technology Associate. She founded “Students of Color in STEM” and chartered a “Minority Associate of Pre-Medical Students” chapter at DePauw. Most recently, she was a research intern for Massachusetts General Hospital for Children and Harvard Medical School.

Luka Ignac, an international student from Croatia, was DePauw’s first Vera Scholar. During his time at DePauw, he founded the Model United Nations Club and led DePauw’s first delegation to the American Model UN. He also served as a lead Hillman intern at the Prindle Institute, where he organized the bringing of the Anne Frank Exhibit from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam to Greencastle.

The Depauw contacted Megha Summer Pappachen and is awaiting a response.

Brenda Rodriguez participated in several leadership, extracurricular and community service roles throughout her time at DePauw. These include serving as a presidential ambassador, a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and a volunteer at Beyond Homeless. She has also completed internships with Cancer Support Community and Start the Heart Foundation.