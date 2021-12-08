Final Stress? Never Fear. Study Spaces are Here!

With finals season quickly approaching, DePauw students are looking for study spaces on campus outside of their residence halls. Here is a list of the best spots on campus to help students stay focused and productive during the most hectic part of the semester.

Green Center for the Performing Arts (GCPA)

The GCPA provides a cozy and comfortable atmosphere for students to stay concentrated during finals week. Accessible from early mornings until late in the evening, the GCPA is an ideal spot near four first-year residence halls, and is equipped with three public printers.

Open hours: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Music Library

Students can check specific open hours of DePauw’s libraries before coming in.

Lower level hallway

Great hall

Percy L. Julian Science & Mathematics Center (Julian)

Julian is opposite Bowman Park and accessible most of the time with ID cards. Julian has the capacity for a large number of students, and there are tables and chairs all throughout the building for both group and independent study. Classrooms are also available for use on every floor in case common tables are filled.

Open hours: Students can access Julian with ID cards until 10 p.m., but are allowed to stay inside the building as long as they need to.

Prevo Science Library

Students can check specific open hours of DePauw’s libraries before coming in.

Atrium and hallways

Classrooms

Pulliam Center For Contemporary Media (PCCM)

The PCCM resides in the intersection of South Locust St. and E. Olive St., right next to the GCPA and Jordan Hall. The PCCM seems further away from other academic buildings, but study spaces are guaranteed with two floors full of tables and a library room on the first floor. Students can access the PCCM at all times through the left-side door with ID cards.

Open hours: Students can always access PCCM with ID cards.

Lobby

Library (1st floor)

Lower level

Memorial Student Union Building (UB)

The UB is another spot on campus open 24/7. Including the C-Store, a billiards table, an arcade area, and several seating options, the UB allows students to balance work and entertainment.

Open hours: Students can always access the UB with ID cards.

Living room

Terrace

Richard E. Peeler Art Center (Peeler)

Peeler provides a bright, quiet environment for students to work on assignments and relax at the same time. With limited open hours and spaces, Peeler may fit students who prefer studying during the daytime.

Open hours:

Monday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Lobby

Student lounge (2nd floor)

F.W. Olin Biological Sciences Building (Olin)

Located on E. Hanna St., Olin may seem more familiar to biology students. With benches in the hallways, a table area on the second floor, plus multiple available classrooms, Olin has a significant capacity. There is a coffee maker along with cups, and different interesting creatures on the first floor to wander around and relieve stress.

Open hours:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.