Fall Sports Preview: Field Hockey

Sept. 1 marked DePauw's first home opener in field hockey. The DePauw Tigers took on the Centre College Colonels.

With the first goal coming from Centre in the first quarter, the Tigers knew they had to score to keep with Centre. With seconds running till the quarter ended, first-year Margaret Volpe scored a goal off a penalty corner, tying the game. With another goal four minutes later by Volpe, the Tigers were up 2-1. Ultimately, the Tigers took home the win in a 3-1 victory against the Colonels, with the last and final goal scored by senior Allison Quackenbush in the third quarter.

To prepare for the season, the team had been working on checking in with each other’s training in the off-season. To succeed in holding other teammates accountable, Coach Olivia Shagam implemented “accountability groups to check in with each other on training.”

During the game, Coach Shagam pinpoints the first goal for the Tigers, scored by Volpe as the turning point of the game.

“It ended the quarter on a high and also gave us the confidence to know we could actually compete with Centre in this game,” Coach Shagam said.

With one win under their belt, the team will continue “working on open communication and accountability with oneself and our teammates,” Coach Shagam said. The next home field hockey game is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14 against the Rhodes College Lynxes.