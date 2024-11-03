The Hubbard Center at DePauw University hosted its annual Off-Campus Study Global Fair on Sept. 23, drawing a crowd of students to explore international educational opportunities. The event showcased an array of study-abroad and semester-long internship programs.

Diverse Program Offerings

With 21 program representatives in attendance, students had the chance to discover a wide range of options, including:

European adventures with Accès Study Abroad in Strasbourg and AIFS Abroad

Mediterranean experiences at the American College of Thessaloniki and College Year in Athens

Asian excursions through Japan Study at Waseda University

Unique internship opportunities like Border Studies and the New York Arts Program

Prestigious university exchanges with University of Bristol (United Kingdom), University of Canterbury (New Zealand) and University of York (United Kingdom)

Peer Insights and Personal Experiences

Adding depth to the fair, DePauw alumni shared their firsthand experiences from programs such as the New York Arts Program, Border Studies, and DIS - Study Abroad in Scandinavia. These peer-to-peer interactions provided invaluable insights and allowed fellow students to consider the potential of studying abroad.

Joey Ngo '25 shared her experience studying abroad, "My most memorable experience during my DIS Copenhagen off-campus program was the long-study tour for my core course. I had a week in London learning about Strategic Communication. While there, I distinctly felt the differences in the vibe and living environment between the U.S., Copenhagen, and London. The long-study tour also gave me a great opportunity to bond with my core course classmates, as we hadn't had much chance to get to know each other before. Another highlight was seeing 'Les Misérables' at a London theatre—an opportunity I probably wouldn't have had if I hadn't joined this program. I'm incredibly grateful for that."

Next Steps for Interested Students