DePauw University students had a unique opportunity on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, as the global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly visited our campus. The event featured many activities, panels, and workshops, providing students with the chance to network with Lilly team members, explore internship possibilities, and learn more about careers in healthcare, pharmaceutical, finance, and other sectors.

Eli Lilly and Company, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, is an American pharmaceutical company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its products are sold in approximately 125 countries. The company was founded in 1876 by Eli Lilly, a DePauw alumni.

The day began sweetly with “Lilly—Coffee and Donuts with Alumni” outside of the Julian Science and Mathematics Center. After morning classes, many students dressed in business casual attire could be seen interacting with members of the Lilly team. One of the key highlights was the panel and lunch at 11:30 a.m. in UB 230 A/B, where students were provided an in-depth look at Eli Lilly's operations, its global influence, and various internship and career opportunities available within the company. Lilly's representatives stressed the value of internships as a stepping stone into full-time roles and emphasized the importance of networking, particularly during events like this.

Throughout the day, the Lilly team hosted a series of workshops aimed at equipping students with the skills needed to navigate their career paths. These workshops covered essential topics such as "Branding Your LinkedIn," "Preparing for a Career Fair," and "How to Read a Job Offer." Each session was designed to offer practical advice and industry insights, giving students the tools they need to stand out in a competitive job market.

Eli Lilly's visit wasn’t all work and no play. In addition to the educational opportunities, the company hosted an ice cream social in the afternoon, providing a relaxed environment for students and Lilly team members to mingle, chat, and cool off with a scoop of ice cream.

For DePauw students, Monday’s visit was an invaluable chance to learn more about the inner workings of a major corporation and connect with professionals in various fields. Whether through a conversation over donuts or a deep dive into the company, the day offered something for everyone and solidified the relationship between DePauw University and Eli Lilly as a crucial partnership in fostering the next generation of professionals.