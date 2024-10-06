“Easy on Me”: Adele’s Break from Music

On Aug. 31, at her final show in Munich, British singer-songwriter Adele announced she would be taking an “incredibly long” break after her residency, Weekends with Adele, ends in November. Although she became emotional during her speech, she explained that she wishes to focus on her personal life, involving her engagement to her longtime partner, Rich Paul, and her 11-year-old son, furthermore expressing her desire to expand her family. She admitted her intentions for going on hiatus by saying, “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now.”

During an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Adele revealed that she does not have “any plans for new music, at all.” Her break is well-deserved, though. Her concert residency started on Nov. 18, 2022 and is set to end on Nov. 23 of this year. Additionally, her albums typically have long gaps between releases. Her albums 25 (featuring hits “Hello,” “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” “When We Were Young,” and “Water Under the Bridge”) and 30 (featuring the smash hit “Easy On Me”) were released six years apart.

Rather than going on tour for her latest album, she took residency in Las Vegas. It was originally set to begin in January 2022, but was delayed, initially attributed to COVID-19. However, Adele later admitted that it was due to her “artistic needs” not being met. Before her residency began, she mentioned the possibility of pursuing a degree in English literature or an acting career. She also noted that she might tour again after her next album, though she’s not in a rush.

Despite this disappointing news for fans, it’s clear Adele is ready to focus on her personal life. After nearly three years of her residency, she is ready to live her life as she wants. Regardless of how long she will be gone—which is unknown—when she chooses to return, it will be when she is at her best. Her large gaps between projects, up to this point, have not stopped her from making masterpieces, so there is no reason why another break would ruin her winning streak.