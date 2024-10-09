DSD commemorates Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Gaza war

One year after Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel, around 20 students gathered in the Union Building living room for the Democratic Socialists of DePauw (DSD)’s general body meeting. Attendees reflected on the events that followed the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks and ways students can support affected Palestinians in the ongoing war.

Since the past year, more than 1,500 Israelis have been killed with 1,200 deaths accounted for by the Oct. 7 attack, marking the deadliest days for Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas is believed to have taken roughly 250 hostages – about 100 remaining in Gaza.

Israeli military counterattacks resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians. The Middle East crisis continues to escalate with the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and Iran’s ballistic missile barrage on Israel.

DSD provided updated statistics of Gaza’s condition. Almost 68% of cropland in the Gaza Strip has been damaged and nearly 86% of schools received some level of damage, including all 12 universities in Gaza.

While the people in Gaza remain uncertain about whether they may return to university, DSD reminded students of their privilege to attend a university today. While the Middle East crisis gained international attention following the Oct. 7 attack, DSD executives reminded attendees that Israeli-Palestinian conflict has persisted for decades.

Attendees encouraged one another to continue engaging in advocacy. Students said that with the war continuing for a year many people became numb toward the crisis. With continuous boycotts against Israel-affiliated companies, DSD members suggested apps like “No Thanks” to support users in making informed purchases.

Speakers also mentioned Operation Olive Branch, a grassroots organization supporting Palestinian families, to spread awareness and provide mutual aid to affected citizens.

DSD’s student-led discussion provided attendees with an opportunity to connect through their shared advocacy and reflect on the progression of the Israel-Hamas war. The general body encouraged students to contact politicians and representatives for a call to action to advocate for the people in Gaza.