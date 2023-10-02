The DISA Chicago Trip is a trip conducted with the support of DISA, DePauw International Student Association, that happens once a year during the fall term. Students are offered a free shuttle service to Chicago and back to campus as a day trip. Due to the limited seating, all students interested in the trip are required to register for the ticket.

There are usually two rounds of tickets. Each round has a specific date and time. Those who failed to secure the ticket during the first round have another chance in the second round. The tickets are often sold out in less than three minutes as many students sign up for the trip. Since the rule is “only one ticket per person,” each person needs to be prepared to get the ticket. There is also a “waitlist round” for students who are not able to secure the tickets for both rounds. If other students cancel the registration or don’t show up, those who are on the waitlist have a chance to get the tickets.

On the day, students are asked to gather in front of the Union Building (facing toward Ubben Quad) around 5:45 a.m. The bus departs at 6:00 a.m. and returns to campus around 10:00 p.m. It takes approximately six hours round-trip. Regardless of the long distance, many students look forward to going on the trip.

Many DePauw students go on the trip for food. Since Chicago is a big city, there are a lot more options for food than in Greencastle. Many international students especially crave their hometown food. As they come to study abroad, they always look for a chance where they can get the cuisine of their countries.

Another common purpose is shopping. There is no big shopping center in Greencastle, so students are limited in buying clothes, shoes, accessories, etc. Some people go on the trip to buy winter clothes because they forgot to bring them from their country, or because the winter season is coming soon. It’s not only for clothes shopping, but some other people plan on buying new bags or other necessities for daily life.

Finally, for most freshmen, it’s their first time visiting Chicago. There are various famous tourist spots in Chicago including Millenium Park, Navy Pier, and Chicago Riverwalk. If someone asks me what Chicago is most famous for, I would say Cloud Gate, a.k.a. “The Bean,” in the Millenium Park. This is a giant bean-shaped sculpture made with a mirror, which reflects the scenery of skyscrapers and buildings. Chicago is also famous for its architecture, known as the “birthplace of modern architecture.” Each building has a unique shape, and they even offer a cruise tour that introduces the history of its architecture.

Because the transportation fee is supported, many international students look forward to the event every year. This Chicago trip will give students the opportunity to explore another state in America and have a rest during the busy school term, providing them with enjoyable experiences and memories.