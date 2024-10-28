DISA Chicago Trip 2024: Exploring the Windy City

On September 22, 2024, the DePauw International Student Association organized its annual Chicago Trip, offering students a day of self-guided discovery in the Windy City. With no fixed schedule, participants had the freedom to explore the city as they pleased, choosing their adventures from a wide array of Chicago's iconic attractions. For many, especially international students, the trip provided an exciting and personal glimpse into a new city, all against the backdrop of a rainy start that later gave way to clearer skies.

The journey began at 6:00 a.m., with a bus full of eager students departing from DePauw’s Union Building. Spirits were high, as the flexibility of the trip meant students could create their itinerary for the day. Some were keen to explore Chicago’s renowned cultural landmarks, while others looked forward to indulging in its culinary delights or simply enjoying the city's dynamic streets. By 9:00 a.m., the shuttle arrived in downtown Chicago, with the iconic skyline looming large. Excitement grew as students disembarked and set off in various directions, ready to take on the city, rain or shine.

Millennium Park, home to the famous Cloud Gate, known affectionately as “The Bean,” was one of the most popular first stops. Many students gathered around the reflective sculpture, snapping photos, while others wandered through the nearby park’s gardens and artistic installations. However, their enthusiasm was quickly met with a change in weather as rain began to fall — starting as a drizzle but quickly intensifying into a full downpour. Despite the unexpected rain, the spirit of adventure remained intact. Students embraced the weather with umbrellas and raincoats, seeing it as an opportunity to experience a new side of the city. “This is all part of the experience,” Thien Truong’ 27 remarked, laughing as he and his friends huddled under a shared umbrella.

Some took advantage of the rain to explore indoor attractions, such as The Art Institute of Chicago, where they admired famous works by artists like Van Gogh, Monet and Seurat. Others headed to Navy Pier, enjoying the views of Lake Michigan and taking a spin on the pier’s towering ferris wheel. For those who looked to experience Chicago’s vibrant shopping scene, the Magnificent Mile was a top destination. Here, students wandered through upscale shops, historic buildings and bustling cafés. The freedom to choose their adventure meant that each group of students had a unique experience, whether it was exploring the city’s architecture, visiting museums or simply people-watching in a local café.

By 5:00 p.m., students made their way back to the shuttle for the return trip to DePauw. The bus ride home was filled with shared stories, photos and reflections on the day’s adventures. For many international students, this trip was more than just a chance to explore a new city — it was an opportunity to connect with classmates, experience American culture firsthand and create lasting memories.