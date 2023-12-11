DePauwCappella held its winter concert in Meharry Hall, bringing together students, alumni, and families to showcase their works from the semester.

The auditioned student group is composed of freshmen through seniors, joined by their passion and talents for making music. These students prepared a repertoire of pop hits and classical holiday favorites, including arrangements by Zoë Kales ‘25 and the a cappella group Pentatonix.

The concert opened with Mr. Brightside by The Killers, featuring a solo by Madalyn Sailors ‘24. Pieces featured student solos or duets, highlighting individual voices.

Beatboxer Kazuki Aoyama ‘26 demonstrated a short solo routine as an interlude for the performance. Following, the members transitioned from pop music to Christmas classics, changing from their concert black attire into eye-catching Christmas sweaters in light of the holiday season.

The group featured several holiday favorites, ranging from God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen to Hallelujah. Closing the concert was the classic Carol of the Bells, inviting the visiting DePauwCappella alumni to the stage. Wrapping up the semester and welcoming the holiday spirit to DePauw’s campus, Meharry Hall bustled with excitement from students and families.

People interested in viewing the live stream may find the recording here. Information regarding future concerts and auditions may be found on the DePauwCappella Instagram.