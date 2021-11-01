DePauw Women’s Soccer Defeats Kenyon Ladies in Final Game of the Season

Wrapping up the season in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), the DePauw women’s soccer team faced off against the Kenyon Ladies for senior day on Saturday, October 30. The Tigers defeated the Ladies by a final score of 1-0, finishing the season with an overall record of 3-8-2 and 2-4-1 in conference.

The Tigers came out strong offensively, winning tackles all over the field and putting up a total of 10 shots throughout the match. The only goal came in the 18th minute from a freekick taken by junior Grace Truax, assisting sophomore Annalise Grammel for her second goal of the year.

Down a goal, the Kenyon Ladies did their best to come back. Although pressure was high with 6 shots on goal for the Ladies, the Tigers defense stayed composed with the help of senior goalkeeper Maya Caldwell who had 4 saves on the day. The Tigers were able to counter offensively, putting up 6 shots in the second half alone.

DePauw’s ability to provide offense and reliability in the backline kept the score at 1-0. “Going out with a win against Kenyon was definitely what we needed to prove to ourselves how good we are and to set the tone for next year. We have a lot of talent and great team chemistry, so I am excited to see how we build on that,” Caltry said.

Five seniors were recognized for their contributions to the DePauw women’s soccer program, including Maya Caldwell, Rachel DeShone, Sarah Bird, Allison Harvey, Abbie Morris, and Kate Cowger. “Winning my last game created a great sense of closure for our senior class. We have poured out our tanks and given it everything. To end our careers on a win means the world to me,” senior Allison Harvey said.

The Tigers will not be competing in the NCAC postseason tournament. However, the team is looking forward to next year. “I’m excited to see what the girls and the next class coming in can do. I am confident that with the hard work we have cultivated and competitive energy, this game will be momentum for results next season,” Harvey said.