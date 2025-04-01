DePauw Women’s Basketball Takes Home the NCAC Championship Title

On March 1, 2025, the second-seeded DePauw Women’s Basketball Team defeated fifth-seeded Wittenberg, securing their championship at the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) tournament with a 46-44 win.

With that win, DePauw improved to 20-6 in the season, giving them a ticket to the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament—marking their 24th appearance in the national championship.

Wittenberg came out strong with an 8-0 lead until Olivia Hart ‘27 ended their scoring streak. With 7:29 left in the first half, Moira McGinley ‘25 knocked down a three-pointer, giving DePauw the lead. The Tigers' defense was pivotal, limiting Wittenberg to just two points in the second quarter. They entered halftime with an 18-15 lead.

DePauw scored eight straight points in the third period to extend the lead to 35-24 before Wittenberg closed the gap to 35-26 as the game moved into the final quarter. Hart scored on the opening possession of the fourth, but Wittenberg quickly scored 10 straight to cut the DePauw lead to 37-36 with 6:49 left, making the game a nailbiter.

Ava Hassel ‘25 quickly scored a pivotal three pointer, but Wittenberg came back with a 44-42 lead with 2:01 remaining. With just 17 seconds left, Hart secured the victory by grabbing a rebound and scoring one of her two free throws, ending the game with a 46-44 lead.

Hart's performance throughout the tournament earned her the Nan Nichols Award as the NCAC Tournament MVP. She recorded a career-high 18 rebounds in the championship game. Additionally, Hassel was named to the All-NCAC First Team, leading the Tigers in scoring this season with an average of 12.4 points per game.

The Tigers now turn their attention to the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament. They faced Bethel University in the first round on March 7 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. DePauw boasts a rich history in the NCAA tournament, including national championships in 2007 and 2013.

Even though DePauw fell 71-65 to Bethel knocking them out of the tournament after the first round, this season's success underscores DePauw's commitment to excellence and resilience, qualities that will be crucial as they pursue another national title.