The staff of DePauw University is gearing up for a unique celestial event that promises to leave everyone excited: the 2024 solar eclipse. In a recent meeting held at Julian 252, several staff members, including professors of the Physics and Astronomy Department, a science librarian, a representative of the Pulliam Center, and several other departments, gathered to discuss plans for this special event.

The atmosphere in the meeting room was electrifying as the staff members discussed the significance of the upcoming solar eclipse. "The eclipses are coming, and it's a big event," declared one of the participants. Indeed, the 2024 solar eclipse is a spectacular celestial event that will captivate people from all cities in Indiana and neighboring states to enjoy this majestic natural spectacle.

One of the main discussion topics was how students could become actively involved in this event. The staff said that DePauw students will have the afternoon off from school during the solar eclipse of April 8 next year, providing students with the opportunity to delve deeper into the study of astronomy and foster a unique learning experience.

The solar eclipse will also be an essential event for Greencastle and Putnam County. Staff said they will discuss further with Greencastle authorities about plans for this significant event. The meeting emphasizes the importance of careful preparation, with the idea that everyone in Greencastle should watch the eclipse and how the entire Greencastle community could be involved in this event. A comprehensive map of viewing locations around the area will be provided to make it easy for residents and visitors alike to find the perfect spot to witness this awe-inspiring event.

The eclipse event is set to be a multidisciplinary celebration, with the possibility of public speaking, music, and poetry events leading up to the primary eclipse day. These events are not only intended to entertain but also to educate and build anticipation. Caroline Gilson, the Science Librarian, said, "It's our hope that there will be campus-wide involvement not only in the Sciences but maybe through the Business School, the Creative School, the Music Department, and any student group that's interested in participating whether it be in a creative or scientific way."

The banner will be an integral part of the event. The participants propose that student organizations and clubs should be actively involved in promoting the event through various activities, especially on online media. The purpose is to bring information to all students and the surrounding community.

Professors can also take advantage of this event and offer exciting activities for students before and after the eclipse. For example, students in the Creative Writing class can write response papers on the eclipse event, capturing their unique perspectives and reflections. Additionally, photography classes will be able to document the event, ensuring that future generations can relive the experience. Physics class students can research and present to everyone their knowledge about the solar eclipse before the event.

In particular, the Alumni Association may also join in to share their experiences and involvement in past eclipse events as students. Meeting members also mentioned that former astronaut Joseph P. "Joe" Allen IV, a Class of 1959 alumnus, might attend the event to share more of his insights.

The participants also mentioned one idea to make the university's parking lot available for eclipse viewers. In addition, there are suggestions for selling food and drinks, creating a festive atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.

"It's gonna be FUN!" one participant exclaimed, expressing the excitement and anticipation surrounding this celestial spectacle. Moreover, members expressed concerns about the weather, the area's security during the event, and ideas to respond to unwanted situations.

The Department of Physics and Astronomy will continue to host several meetings this fall semester to discuss and plan for the solar eclipse event.