DePauw University officially launches the Creative School

“The Creative School represents our commitment to fostering innovation, interdisciplinary thinking, and artistic expression in the 21st century,” Chair of the Board of Trustees Doug Smith said at the official launch of DePauw's Creative School, part of the university's three-school model. Students, faculty, and administrators gathered at the Kresge Auditorium of the Green Center of the Performing Arts on Sept. 25 to celebrate the historic event.

The launch included performances and presentations from academic programs and departments affiliated with the Creative School, such as theatre and music programs, the film and media arts program, the english department, art and art history programs and the Tenzer Technology Center. In between performances were speeches from DePauw administrators including President Lori S. White and Dean of the Creative School Marcus Hayes.

Hayes hopes that students understand the connection between creativity and critical thinking, as well as the role of creativity in a team.

“You’ve got to speak a little business language, a little science, a little humanities, and you have to learn how to speak to the creative brains as well because that’s where the good products come from,” Hayes said.

Assistant Director of the Tenzer Technology Center Laurel Tilton is excited to see more collaboration between technology and art.

“Not that we did not do a good job of collaborating before," Tilton said, "but I feel like this will put more of a spotlight on how the two can go hand in hand.”

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Students John Mark Day emphasizes that creativity at DePauw is open to all. “It doesn’t have to be about a set major or a set experience. We can build creativity into anything you’re doing here, which is perfect.”

Film and Media Arts major Chi Pham ‘25 has had assistance from non-creative-major friends in her past projects, who will benefit from the Creative School to foster their intellectual and personal growth in the work they are already doing.

Professor of Communication and Theatre Jonathan Nichols-Pethick said that the Creative School brings artistic expression to the forefront of the academic scene, highlighting more of what students are already accomplishing.

The Creative School will continue to collaborate across university departments to advance programs and initiatives for creative writing, theatre, studio art, and performing arts.