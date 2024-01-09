On Tuesday Jan. 9th, DePauw University Board of Trustees voted to unanimously extend President Lori S. White’s contract through June 30, 2028.

“We are beyond fortunate that she has accepted our offer to lead the University through 2028. Together, we will continue to build on the University’s recent momentum and support her leadership as DePauw boldly moves forward with our distinctive model of a 21st-century liberal arts and sciences university,” the Board said.

The Board mentioned the various achievements that Dr. White has achieved since she joined in July 2020 as a basis for her extension: leading the university through a global pandemic, oversight and launch of Bold & Gold 2027, establishing a three-college model, securing transformative financial gifts, and positioning DePauw for a sustainable financial future.