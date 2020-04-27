DePauw to Receive CARES Act Funds for Students

DePauw University will receive $787,264 to distribute to students from the CARES Act, part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief package.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Bobby Andrews said in an email that the university is still waiting for the funds to arrive from the federal government.

According to the Department of Education’s website, DePauw has been allocated $1,574,528 total. In order to receive the funds, DePauw must allocate at least 50%, $787,264, to students directly for “food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.”

The funds cannot be used to reimburse the university for any money they have already provided to students for aid or for tuition reimbursement. The money must be given directly to students, according to FAQ’s on the department’s website.

Students who receive Pell Grants and Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants are the first priority for receiving funds, as is required by the Department of Education.

According to the FAQ’s on the departments website, all students who have filed a FAFSA may be eligible for aid. USA Today points out that this excludes undocumented students, international students and recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Andrews said, “The university has a working group of the finance office, financial aid, and student accounts. DSG is now being brought into the fold as well as we determine the final steps of who will be receiving funds and how much each person will receive.”

According to Andrews, recipients have yet to be finalized, but those receiving aid will be notified as soon as possible.

Information will be made available on DePauw’s website once details are finalized.

DePauw Student government sent an email Friday to university administrators asking for information on the status of the funds.