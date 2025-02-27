DePauw Student Playwright Heads to National Stage

The city is such a big place, but it all looks small from here. I wish we could do that with problems, you know? I wish problems would lay themselves out like a city, and then we could climb the nearest mountain and look down to see how small they are.

An excerpt from Liyanage’s “Hanthana”

Sahit Liyanage ‘28 did not have national recognition in mind when he first started writing a play for his Intro to Creative Writing class. Remarkably, it was his first play, so it came as a surprise when Professor Christine White—who is a screenwriter herself—suggested that Liyanage extend his work by 10 more pages and submit it for the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. It took him two-and-a-half weeks of meticulous work. His talent and dedication led to the selection for the festival, marking his first major achievement, much like the protagonist of a compelling story.

The event took place in Madison, Wisconsin, where Liyanage had the opportunity to experience a diverse range of literary works. His play was one of six 10-minute plays selected for a staged reading. Reflecting on the experience, he shared that an amateur director was assigned to his play. As someone new to the industry, he had not realized that the director and playwright were meant to collaborate more closely. While the final performance did not entirely align with his vision, he sees it as a valuable learning experience, one that gave him insight into the dynamics of theater production and the writer-director relationship.

Liyanage’s play is set in the Hanthana Mountains of Sri Lanka. The mountain holds deep cultural significance in the Sri Lankan art and literary scene, and Liyanage’s heritage inspired him to incorporate elements of his home country into the play. Hanthana is a gripping exploration of grief, guilt and human connection. The story follows a chance encounter between two men: one cheerful and talkative, the other burdened by a tragic past. As their conversation unfolds, hints of loss and regret emerge, culminating in a haunting climax that leaves the audience questioning fate and intention. Liyanage has an interesting perspective on his creative process. He said that "words are superficial" and that he uses them to "emotionally manipulate the audience." The play’s raw emotional depth and thought-provoking conclusion make it a powerful addition to the Kennedy Center Conference.

Every writer has a backstory and so does Liyanage. When asked about how he began writing, he said that storytelling is in his genes. Liyanage’s father is a well-known writer in Sri Lanka, having authored books and publications in both English and Sinhalese. Sahit shared a childhood anecdote about how his father used to call everyone in the house to read his poetry, hoping to ignite the same passion for writing in his son. I was curious, so I asked, “What was your father’s reaction when he got news of your selection?” Liyanage replied, “He was happy, but he kind of expected it. I mean, that was what I had come here for.”

For now, Sahit is waiting to hear back from the Kennedy Center. Nevertheless, Liyanage’s achievement is remarkable, especially for a freshman from halfway across the world. With Hanthana earning national recognition, it seems Liyanage is simply living up to the story that was always meant to be written. The story of our protagonist has just begun.