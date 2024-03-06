During its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the faculty of DePauw University

overwhelming passed a motion expressing camaraderie with their colleagues at public

universities across the state in opposition to Indiana SB 202.The motion reads as follows: “In solidarity with our colleagues at public universities across

Indiana, DePauw University faculty oppose Senate Bill 202: dangerous legislation that

limits academic freedom, undermines tenure and promotion policies, chills campus

speech across the political spectrum, and defunds crucial DEI initiatives.”

82 voting faculty members voted in favor of the motion; 2 voted in opposition and there

were 5 abstentions.

This marks the first time a private university has weighed in on the controversial

legislation currently under consideration in the Indiana State House.