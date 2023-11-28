As of yesterday (November 27), some current and prospective DePauw students have received letters from DePauw University, notifying them that their personal information may have been exposed in the recent cybersecurity leak. These students were provided with a one-year subscription to an Identity Force protection plan, along with a number to call with questions or concerns. According to several alumni sources, alumni have not yet received any information about how they may be impacted by this leak.

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as The DePauw learns more about this situation.