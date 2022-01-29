DePauw Mourns the Loss of Coach Tim Hreha

On Jan. 27, 2022, Coach Tim Hreha ‘73 passed away. According to DePauw Athletics, Hreha was in his 35th year as assistant football coach at DePauw and served as defensive line coach. Hreha was also known for serving as the head men’s and women’s track and field coach at DePauw and had notably coached Alan Hill to a national pole vault championship. Hreha was a three-year letterman in football for DePauw and co-captain during his senior year. As a three-year starter at defensive tackle, Hreha earned the team’s spirit award in junior year at DePauw. The DePauw community mourns his loss.

