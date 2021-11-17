DePauw Men’s Soccer Wraps Up Fall Season

On Saturday, Oct. 30 the DePauw’s men’s soccer team finished their season and celebrated their five seniors.

Seniors Clay Troyer, Flynn Sheehan, Jack Schrepfreman, Toyi Anaclet and Jalyn Chrittenden were all recognized during halftime. “Playing in my last game made me realize that I wouldn’t want to step on the field with anyone else but DePauw,” senior captain Flynn Sheehan said.

The men’s soccer team finished their season with a record of 10-8-0 with their final game against Kenyon College (14-1-1).

During the first half, DePauw and Kenyon fought hard back and forth. Both teams played physically and caused several fouls. Pulling back and forth with very few attempts at a goal, the score at the end of the first half was 0-0.

Both teams started the second half scoreless. DePauw and Kenyon both made attempts to put a ball into the net. With less than 20 minutes remaining, Flynn Sheehan laid a ball to Ben Weidner who hit a hard shot off of the keeper.

With a game of few shots and chances, Kenyon found the back of the net. With eight minutes left, Kenyon attempted a shot that deflected off of a DePauw player which then led to a corner kick. Kenyon crossed it into the front post for a header that put them ahead 1-0.

The DePauw men’s team fought hard to tie up the game. Kenyon College came up on top winning over DePauw 1-0.

The Tigers fell short of the NCAC conference tournament. Many returning players are looking forward to getting back on the field next season. “Next season we are coming for what was ours this season,” sophomore Angel Castellanos said.