DePauw launches the Creative School: Uplifting the liberal arts with an artistic vision

On Sept. 25, DePauw University took a step forward in its dedication to the liberal arts with the official launch of The Creative School.

This new School brings together several departments, including art history, design studies, english writing, film and media arts, museum studies, music, technology and theatre. These form a dynamic space on DePauw’s campus for creativity and interdisciplinary collaboration. While the school’s launch sets a robust foundation for growth, what comes next?

A promising start, but the work only begins now

Eugene Gloria, chair of the English Department, sees the recent launch of the Creative School as a first step in establishing a robust basis for its later development. But he also acknowledges the considerable amount of work to fully realize its vision.

“There’s a lot of vision, but we still need to make it a reality,” Gloria said.

He expressed anticipation and excitement about the collaboration opportunities between film, media and music departments. Gloria believes that studying creative work more holistically could enhance students’ learning and lead to increased student enrollment.

Misti Scott, the outreach coordinator for the Peeler Art Center, shared the same stance with Gloria.

“Joining the Creative School opens up exciting possibilities for Peeler to strengthen its role in fostering creativity at DePauw,” Scott said.

To her, the Creative School‘s launch promised increased resources and collaborations with the Peeler Art Center.

“Bringing in artists and art historians can create unique experiences that connect students and faculty from various fields, enriching the arts community at DePauw and beyond,” Scott added.

However, Gloria emphasized that the curriculum still needs significant development. “Right now, everything is loosely affiliated,” he explained, pointing out that while the departments are technically part of the Creative School, a cohesive structure and catalog of courses have yet to be established.

One of the plans of the English Department is to advocate for a “rebranding” to creatively present current course offerings.

“We have always had a creative writing program, yet it has been placed under English Writing,” Gloria said. He believes this change would align more closely with the interdisciplinary and creative vision of the new school.

Dean Hayes’ vision for creative growth

Dean Marcus Hayes, the inaugural dean of the Creative School, shares Professor Gloria and Scott’s excitement for the school’s potential but acknowledges the challenges ahead.

Hayes believes the school’s launch is a major step in formalizing DePauw’s commitment to the arts, offering a clearer message to prospective students about the university’s vision. “We are putting DePauw’s liberal arts education into a clearer package,” he explained.

One of Hayes’ top priorities is working with faculty to build more coursework centered around creative thinking and collaboration, as well as to create opportunities for arts entrepreneurship. He pointed to emerging fields like Game Design and Data Visualization as examples of how the Creative School could expand its offerings.

Like Gloria, Hayes stressed that there is still much more to be done to solidify the school’s structure. He hopes that in the near future, the Creative School will have a clear catalog of courses and programs that attract students.

The current focus is ensuring that the school’s mission aligns with the goals of DePauw’s liberal arts education.

A blueprint for interdisciplinary learning

The Creative School will require strategic planning to curate a curriculum that works best for DePauw students.

Gloria emphasized how the school model can allow students from different creative fields to learn from one another. “One writer should also be able to see themselves as a painter, a filmmaker and a musician.”

Scott looks forward to the potential of the Visual Arts Gallery to feature exhibitions that highlight alumni from various disciplines, not just studio art.

“Imagine an exhibition showcasing the work of alumni who have pursued careers in design, media, or theater. This could help illustrate how creativity connects across all fields, inviting a broader audience to engage with the arts at Peeler,” she said.

For both Gloria and Scott, the key step to take now is building bridges between departments. As both pointed out, the path ahead involves aligning these visions with concrete academic offerings and a clear curriculum, something that remains a work in progress.

Looking ahead: A vision in progress

When asked what success may look like for the Creative School, Dean Hayes shared: “If I had a crystal ball looking into the future, I want to see an enrollment increase and active fundraise around the creative school and with three-school models.”

He is interested to see how everything comes together with active efforts from students and support from faculty. Hayes believed the Sept. 23 Creative School launch was a great example of the potential DePauw has, evident through the theatrical and musical performances of students and faculty.

“A physical space where students of the Creative School can gather” is what Gloria anticipated most for the School in the next five years.

Gloria provided a sneak peek into a collaborative showcase in November where he and other professors in the Creative School would present their work. Though the event is not affiliated with the Creative School, Gloria believes it shows the interdisciplinary nature and expansion potential the school model promises.

The vision for DePauw’s Creative School is ambitious — one that seeks to elevate the university’s liberal arts education by positioning creativity at the center. From restructuring academic programs to developing new interdisciplinary opportunities, the next few years will be crucial in shaping what the Creative School will ultimately become.