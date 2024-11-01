DePauw Golf Team hosts Dan Quayle Invitational, recognizes seniors

The DePauw Men’s and Women’s golf teams took the chance to recognize the contribution of their senior class as they hosted the Dan Quayle Invitational over the weekend of Sept. 28 to 30. Played at Otter Creek Golf Course in Columbus, Indiana, the uniquely formatted tournament consisted of an opening round of stroke play, followed by two rounds of team match play to decide the winners.

It was a competitive field on both sides of the draw, with the Tigers facing off against the likes of Denison, Wittenberg and Rose-Hulman. The quality of the teams involved was reflected by the day 1 stroke play scores. On the women’s side, DePauw’s Becky Williams ‘26 led all players with a stunning round of 65 (-7), putting her 10 shots clear of second place. Her performance led the Tigers to a team score of 306 and a first-place ranking going into the match play rounds.

The women came up against Wittenberg in their afternoon semi-final, which was not actually finished until the next morning thanks to deteriorating light. The Tigers returned to Otter Creek Monday morning to wrap up a win over Wittenberg, setting up a final with St Mary’s. That match came down to a highly dramatic last few holes, ultimately ending up in a 3-3 tie. DePauw took the title thanks to the holes won by tiebreaker.

For the men, Connor Polomsky ‘25 and Ian Perry ‘28 led DePauw in the opening round, firing matching 71s (-1). With solid scoring across the board, the Tigers put up a team score of 291 and placed third going into the match play. Going up against the second-ranked Wittenberg in the afternoon round, DePauw put up a valiant effort but ultimately fell short thanks to some remarkable scoring and relentless mistake-free golf from their opponents.

The next morning, the Tigers returned to Otter Creek to face off against their old foe Wabash, a rematch of the Dan Quayle final from 2023 where DePauw emerged victorious. The Tigers fared much better up against the Little Giants, playing some great golf to secure a 4-2 victory with wins from Polomsky, Perry, Blaine Sullivan ‘28 and Andrew Wall ‘28. The Monday morning win placed the Tigers third for the tournament.

The Dan Quayle home tournament was an amazing opportunity for the program and Head Golf Coach Clint Wallman to show appreciation for the current senior class, with a recognition ceremony taking place before the start of play. The Class of 2025, which is nine strong across the two teams, was the first that Wallman coached when he arrived at DePauw in 2022. The DePauw had the chance to speak to Head Golf Coach Clint Wallman about the group, which he said he will remember for “the most fulfilling relationships I have experienced as a coach.”

Coaches are keen to maintain stewardship of their program, and Wallman is certainly grateful for how this class will leave the team.

“The success we have enjoyed and will see in the future has their fingerprints all over, and I am forever thankful for them and their commitment,” Wallman said.

Fresh off the celebration, The DePauw also spoke to a few of the players that make up the Class of 2025, asking what they will remember most fondly about their time as a Tiger. Polomsky said he will always remember his time on the team fondly for the great people he has met and the lifelong friendships he’s made. Nina Shaffer ‘25 from the women’s golf team said that “being a part of this team has shaped me into who I am today. It taught me the value of persistence, teamwork and resilience, both on and off the course.”

Shaffer also remarked that senior night was truly a bittersweet moment, knowing that she will truly miss all the great times she has had with the team.

Asked for his favorite DePauw golf memory, Manuel Loring Campos ‘25 said: “I’ll never forget this three-wood I hit sophomore year.” That shot won DePauw the Dan Quayle team title in 2023, one of numerous recognitions this class have been a part of.

The home tournament just south of Indianapolis provided the perfect chance for DePauw golf to recognize their seniors. The team sets their sights on the spring championship season, where a conference title is believed to be well within reach.