Film Premiere is one of the first, biggest and most anticipated launches from the DePauw Film Club (DFC), where members show their film projects to the DePauw community on the special day. The highly anticipated event occurred at Watson Forum in the Pulliam Center, which DFC also sponsored an after-party hotpot, bringing filmmakers and movie fans together to celebrate the night.

The event was a celebration of independent filmmaking, storytelling and artistic collaboration. Each of the eight directors and the DePauw Film Club brought their unique perspective to the screen, highlighting various themes ranging from personal narratives to experimental storytelling. The films were presented in the following order: “D-Day,” “Sibling Ghost,” “Quintal,” “The Fulfillment of Dreams Version,” “Bleed-Through,” “What Now,” “Tested” and “Thoroughfare.”

The showcase featured an eclectic mix of genres, ensuring a dynamic viewing experience for the audience. The evening kicked off with “D-Day” by Tuong Nguyen ‘27, a short narrative and experimental film about a character writing a script for an audition, flashing back to his past and blurring the line between reality and art. "It was one of the first ever films that I produced, so of course there were so many things in the films that I was unsatisfied about. But overall, the color and the style of the film was what I am going for advancing into the industry," Nguyen said. It was followed by “Sibling Ghost” by Vivienne Roe ‘25, a horror comedy centered around the bond between two siblings, one living and one spectral.

Next was “Quintal” by Giovanni Ferrari ‘27, a poetic meditation on memory and nostalgia, featuring candid moments of his grandmothers in Brazil. Shot before coming to DePauw, the film remained unedited for years, preserving an unscripted and personal conversation. “The Fulfillment of Dreams Version” by Bailey Rent ‘25 followed a surreal visual essay that questioned the boundary between reality and personal aspirations.

The variety continued with “Bleed-Through” by Ngan Dinh ‘26, an introspective journey into self-perception and artistic struggle. “What Now” by Nam Nguyen ‘26 brought an engaging, dialogue-driven drama examining the uncertainties of young adulthood. “The writing took me one night to complete, and we shot everything in just three hours between 9 p.m. and midnight. The initial idea for this film project was that I still have some extra blood left from Halloween. So, I thought to myself, why not use this?” Nam shared. “We had some fake blood in a scene, and I remember seeing cop cars wandering around while we were shooting. It made for an interesting experience,” he recalled.

Rounding out the lineup was “Tested” by Minh Tran ‘26 & Pallavi Tran ‘25, a gripping thriller about moral dilemmas and the limits of human endurance. Minh shared that he had submitted the film as part of his application for an internship. “The job got the job itself, and I launched the internship—so that was great,” Minh said.

Inside the Collaboration of DePauw Film Club

In addition to the individual projects, the night included a special screening of “Thoroughfare,” a collaborative film by the DePauw Film Club. The project, directed by Ferrari, tackled themes of identity, self-perception and media influence, blending elements of drama and experimental cinematography.

During the Q&A session, Ferrari shared insights into the creative process behind “Thoroughfare:”

Q: What was the initial idea for this movie?

Ferrari: “It was originally about two guys, a representation of the LGBT community but not in the way people might expect. The story explores how they faced the prejudices of their time, ultimately leading to their tragic deaths. They couldn’t have a wedding back then, and, in the end, the two families come together for their funeral.”

Q: Why didn't you show the kiss scene?

Ferrari: “Because the moment was ruined by the era they lived in. Love between the same gender was forbidden, and that restriction was central to their story. I'd leave that for the audience's own interpretation.”

Q: Why didn't you film the wedding scene at Goblin Church instead of at East College?

Ferrari: “East College was an accessible location for all DePauw students, making it easier for the entire crew to be involved in the production.”

Following the screenings, the Q&A session allowed audience members to engage with the directors, providing insight into their creative processes, challenges and inspirations. "It's inspiring to see so much talent in one room, even though it was quite embarrassing for me to rewatch my acting back in my freshman year," Thien Truong ‘27 said, one of the protagonists of the D-DAY film. "Events like this make me so proud of how my friends have gone far over the years."

As the night concluded, DePauw Film Club members hinted at future projects, including potential collaborations with external filmmakers. With a successful premiere behind them, the future of DePauw’s independent filmmaking scene looks brighter than ever.