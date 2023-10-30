The Tigers beat the Kenyon College Owls at home this weekend, extending their win streak to 9-0 and clinching a share of the NCAC title.

Joseph Sullivan ‘24 gave DePauw a first-quarter lead, scoring two field goals (the first less than three minutes in, the second with just under seven minutes left in the quarter), making the score 6-0. The Tigers then rounded out the quarter with a touchdown scored on a 15-yard run by Gus Baumgartner ‘24.

DePauw dominated in the second quarter, scoring 24 points via three touchdowns and a field goal. Daniel Roach ‘24 scored the first of the touchdowns on a four-yard pass from Nathan McCahill ‘25. Brevon Gude ‘24 scored the second after he recovered a Kenyon fumble and ran it 77 yards. Gabe Quigley ‘24 scored the last touchdown of the half on a four-yard run before Sullivan scored another field goal, making the score 37-0 at the end of the half.

The Tigers continued to bring the heat in the third quarter. Early in the third, McCahill connected with Jaylon Smith ‘25 for a 19-yard scoring pass. Just two minutes later, Ryland Irvin ‘25 intercepted Kenyon’s quarterback and returned it to score. The final DePauw touchdown of the quarter and the game came when Robby Ballentine ‘26 scored on a 12-yard pass from McCahill, making the score 58-0.

The Owls were able to avoid a shutout, however. In the fourth, they scored their only points on a touchdown with just under seven minutes left in the game, making the final 58-7.

This win allowed the Tigers to clinch a share of the NCAC Title. The Tigers are undefeated and rank first in the conference. DePauw travels to Crawfordsville on November 11, to take on the Little Giants in the 129th Monon Bell Classic. Wabash is currently ranked second in the conference. They are 5-1 in conference play (DePauw is 7-0) and 6-2 overall (DePauw is 9-0).