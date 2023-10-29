DePauw Cross Country Teams Finish in Top Ten Overall at NCAC Championships

Yesterday, October 28th, DePauw Men’s and Women’s Cross Country both finished in top ten positions at the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships in Granville, Ohio. Both teams are slated to move on to the NCAA Regionals.

The women’s team finished second overall, earning 39 points total. Eight of the team’s runners qualified for all-North Coast Athletic Conference honors. Sophie Porter ‘25 finished in fourth place at 22:39.9. Grace Thomas ‘27 was right behind her, landing in seventh place at 22:53.2.

Overall, seven more Tigers finished in the top twenty places, including Grace Flores ‘27 (8th), Lily Monnett ‘25 (9th), Meredith Sierpina ‘24 (11th), Amzie Maienbrook ‘26 (14th), Emma Jacobs ‘25 (19th), and Brynn Urban ‘25 (20th).

The men’s team finished in sixth place overall, led by Bailey Scott ‘24, who landed in fourth place at 26:00.6. Bailey also won first all-NCAC honors. Jacob Kissling ‘25 also won honors, placing in sixteenth.

Other notable runners include Brennan Jensen ‘25 (33rd), Max Morgan ‘25 (40th), Matt Vennemann ‘25 (41st), Jack Rutstein ‘24 (49th), and Matt Rowley ‘25 (54th).

Both teams will compete at the NCAA Regional on November 11th at 11 a.m. in Norton, Ohio.