Early Wednesday morning Jan. 31st, DePauw students received an email from the Financial Aid Office regarding a 3.5% increase in tuition and fees for the 2024-2025 academic year as approved by the University’s Board of Trustees. The increase breaks down into $57,990 for tuition, $15,330 for housing and meals, and $1,080 for a comprehensive fee. This comes after a 2.6% increase for the 2022-2023 academic year to total almost $70,000 and a 3% increase for the 2023-2024 academic year to an approximate $72,000.

“In support of student education, DePauw provided over $60 million in student scholarships and financial aid this year, equivalent to 55% of our total operating budget. Notwithstanding inflationary pressures, investments in and fundraising for student financial aid and scholarships remain a top priority for DePauw,” the email expressed.

The raise comes after an assessment of the university’s cost of operations, including salaries, student support services, and other facilities. The email also cites that the raise is well below the current rate of inflation, increasing at the fastest pace in 40 years nationwide.

“Much of our scholarship support is provided to students through the generosity of alumni, many of whom also received scholarships to attend DePauw. We appreciate their continued support along with your own continued investment in your future. As one of the top national liberal arts universities, we will continue our commitment to make a DePauw education attainable to all of our students,” the email said.