DePauw student and staff personal information may have been leaked due to the ongoing cybersecurity incident. Vice President of Communications and Strategy Sarah Steinkamp, PhD shared these updates in emails sent to students, their parents, and staff Friday morning. Steinkamp says it is possible that some individual’s Social Security numbers and other sensitive information may have been exposed to an unauthorized party.

The university will contact these individuals via mail on or before Monday, Nov. 27. The notification will include more details about the incident, an offer of credit monitoring, and a toll-free number for a dedicated call center to answer any questions. External forensics experts and federal law enforcement officials continue to advance their comprehensive investigation into the impact of the incident. FBI representative Chris Bavender confirmed that the agency is aware of the incident and is assisting the university.