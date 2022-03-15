DePauw community mourns the lost of senior James Foxworthy

James Foxworthy, a current senior, passed away on Saturday, March 12 while visiting his family in Indianapolis, according to an email sent to the DePauw community from Vice President for Student Affair Alan Hill.

According to the email, Foxworthy was a Communication major and Hispanic Studies minor, as well as a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. DePauw has been in communication with Foxworthy’s family, Alpha Tau Omega leadership and professors regarding his loss.

In the email, Hill emphasized various resources that students can seek out for support in this time, including the CARE team, Counseling Services, Spiritual Life, Academic Affairs, Fraternity and Sorority Life, and Human Resources. Hill hopes that students “hold James’ family in [their] thoughts and take care of one another during this sad time.”

In an email to the student body, the DePauw Student Government said, “we offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and peers of James Foxworthy. We mourn the loss of James and we keep him in our thoughts, as a united student body.”