Happy Black History Month, Tigers! Black History Month, sometimes referred to as African-American History Month, is a month set aside to honor and celebrate Black history, culture, and art in the United States. This year, the theme for Black History Month is “African Americans and the Arts,” and celebrates the cultural and artistic impacts of Black Americans on music, literature, and art. Across campus, students and student organizations are celebrating Black History Month with various events and activities. The following events are open to all students:

Afro-Latinx Jeopardy is an annual trivia event hosted by the Association of African-American Students (AAAS) and the Committee for Latinx Concerns (CLC). This event is a great opportunity to learn more about Afro-Latinx culture and traditions, and will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 3:30 p.m. in the UB Basement.

Hosted by AAAS in association with the Brotherhood, Black Love Island is described as a “celebration of Black love,” and will feature a panel of Black partnerships, who will share their personal experiences with Black dating and love. Black Love Island will conclude with a speed dating activity to allow students to meet each other and potentially find a partner. This event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. in the UB Basement.

Sponsored by the Department of Africana Studies, this year’s Black History Month Lecture will welcome Reverend Dr. Lee Butler, Jr. Dr. Butler is the 17th President and CEO of Iliff Theological Seminary as well as a renowned scholar and ordained minister. His lecture, titled “Resistance: Refusing to Dance at the Masquerade Ball,” will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Watson Forum.

Hosted by AAAS, this year’s Mardi Gras celebration will feature a party in true New Orleans fashion. Majorette dance team The Heat is slated to perform a Mardis Gras style dance, and a live band will be present. Cajun/Creole dishes will also be served. AAAS’s Mardis Gras Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15, at 4:30 p.m. in the UB Ballroom.

Creative Convocation – Thursday, Feb. 15

Hosted by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI), the Creative Convocation is a celebration of the creative arts, including poetry, music, and dance. This event is an interdisciplinary exploration of creativity on DePauw’s campus, and will especially honor the Black artists, musicians, and performers that make up the DePauw community. The Creative Convocation will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. in Kresge.

Wild N’ Out – Saturday, Feb. 24

Prepare for an evening of laughter at Wild N’ Out, a collaborative and comedic improv event hosted by AAAS and the Brotherhood. Participants will form groups and compete in several games and challenges. Wild N’ Out is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. in Thompson Recital Hall.

This year, DePauw’s Department of Art and Art History and Department of Africana Studies have collaborated to host artist LaToya Ruby Frazier for an artist talk on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 4:30 p.m. in Meharry Hall. In her talk, titled “Resilience Amidst Injustice,” Frazier will discuss her impressive 22 year career in art and will touch on themes of community, connection, and justice. Frazier’s work can be viewed here.

Expressions in Black – Thursday, Feb. 29

Expression in Black, hosted by AAAS and CLC, is an art exhibition featuring artworks contributed by Black student artists. The collection considers the question, “What does Black History mean to you?” The event will also feature a poetry performance from Too Black, a poet, performer, author, activist, and filmmaker. Expressions in Black will occur on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Inn.

For more information about Black History Month events and to support Black student organizations on campus, follow AAAS on Instagram @aaas_depauw and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion @cdi_depauw. Special thanks goes to Gervhona Lemon ‘24, President of the Association of African-American Students, for providing information about AAAS Black History Month events.