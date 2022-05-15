DePauw athletes celebrate year at the DESPYs

The DESPYS returned to DePauw’s campus this Tuesday after a three-year hiatus, hosted by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). The DESPYS are DePauw’s spin off on ESPNs ESPYS. Student-Athletes gathered for an awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements from the 2021-22 sports seasons.

SAAC is comprised of representatives from each sports team on DePauw’s campus and has an internal committee solely dedicated to organizing and planning the DESPYS.

Mya Shannon is a Senior SAAC representative from the Women's Basketball Team who is on the DESPYS committee. “It [The DESPYS] had been in the works all year, but we were putting a lot of time into it for the last two months,“ she said.

The DESPYS have several different award categories: Newcomer of the Year, Most Tiger Pride, Most Heart, and MVP. Forms are sent out to each athlete to nominate a teammate that they believe is the most deserving of each respective award.

Annalise Grammel is a two-sport athlete here at DePauw. Grammel plays Soccer and runs Track and Field. As a Freshman, Grammel was awarded Women’s Newcomer of the Year.

Grammel was nominated for Women’s MVP of the Year by the Soccer team this year. “I was honored to be nominated by my teammates. I feel like the DESPYS does a great job bringing alive the support student-athletes on our campus have for each other,” she said.

Last year the DESPYS were pre-recorded and streamed, due to the pandemic. Grammel said, “It was awesome to see everyone in person this year and hear people cheer as nominations and winners for each category were announced.”

Record-Breaking Performances were also awarded to individuals and teams during the ceremony. Seelye Stroffregan was awarded Record-Breaking Performance alongside Erin Pasch, Annalise Grammel, and Charlotte Borland for breaking the school record in the Indoor 4x200 Meter Relay.

Stoffregen said, “Breaking the 4x200 school record this year meant so much to me because I accomplished it with three great teammates who have been a significant part of my college experience. Charlotte, Erin, and Annalise are great friends who inspire and motivate me every day. I will miss Charlotte and Erin next year, they have been such great leaders for our team.”

A full list of award recipients from the DESPYS

Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Bridget Driscoll - Lacrosse

Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Jaylon Smith - Football

Women’s MVP: Erin Pasch - Track and Field

Men’s MVP: Elijah Hales - Basketball

Women’s Most Tiger Pride: Allison Harvey - Soccer

Men’s Most Tiger Pride: Robbie Sheffield - Swimming and Diving

Women’s Most Heart: Grace Kinsey - Basketball

Men’s Most Heart: Cam Allen - Baseball

Record-Breaking Performances

Erin Pasch Track and Field - Records in Indoor 60 M Hurdles, 400 M Dash, Pentathlon, and 4x200 M Relay & Records in Outdoor 200 M Dash, 400 M Dash, 100 M Hurdles, and Heptathlon

Seelye Stoffregen Track and Field - Record Indoor 4x200 M Relay

Annalise Grammel Track and Field - Record Indoor 4x200 M Relay

Charlotte Borland Track and Field - Record Indoor 4x200 M Relay

Emma Kennedy Lacrosse - Records in Career Goals, Free Position Goals, Individual Career Points and Draw Controls in a Single Game

Emily Howard Lacrosse - Record for Career Ground Balls

Maggie Perry Swimming and Diving - Record for 50 Yard Freestyle

Cami Henry Softball - Record for Single-Season Strikeout Record (263)

Kate Geary Softball - Record for Career Stolen Bases (78)

Michael Vallone Baseball -Record for Single-Season Strikeouts (88)

Kyle Callahan Baseball -Record for Career Home Runs

Nick Nelson Baseball -Record for Single-Game Home Runs (3) & Single-Game Bases (13)

Sydney Weiner Golf - Record for Lowest Round (67)

Women’s Basketball - Records for Most Rebounds in a Single Game (69), Single-Season Records for: Most Blocked Shots in a Season (105) & Best Rebounding Average (46.1 Per Game), NCAA Statistical Champion in Rebound Margin (+15.7 Per Game)

Women’s Lacrosse - Most Wins in Program History, First NCAC Tournament Appearance in Program History

Women’s Swimming and Diving - Record for Highest Team Points Scored at the Conference Meet Since Joining the NCAC

Football - Their First Sweet-16 Appearance in School History