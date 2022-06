On Jun. 14, 2022, Dr. John Mark Day has been appointed as DePauw University’s new Vice President for Student Affairs. According to an email sent from President White at 12:43 pm, Day will join DePauw University's community on Aug. 1, 2022. During the month of July, Dorian Shager, the current Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs will serve as the point person for the division of Student Affairs. The link to the full formal announcement can be found here.

This story will be updated.