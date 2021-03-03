DePauw announces official dates for in-person graduation ceremonies for class of 2020, 2021

Today at 1 p.m. the university announced through email from the registrars office that commencement will be held outdoors, in-person, for the classes of 2020 and 2021. Live video streaming will be available for both ceremonies.

The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 will be held May 23 and the commencement for the Class of 2020 will be held the following week on June 6. Other details, including time and campus location, are not yet finalized. Each student will receive two tickets for the in-person event and two overflow tickets.

DePauw will be following the health and safety guidelines put in place by the campus, city, and state at the time of the event. DePauw will share updates with students and families if any recommendations and regulations impact the current plans.

According to the email sent to seniors, all students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diploma and have their picture taken. However, the longstanding tradition of DePauw Under the Stars and the post-ceremony receptions will not be held in person. In addition to this, the baccalaureate service will be virtual.

There will not be available on-campus housing and residence halls and houses lodging. DePauw provided information on local lodging information here.

Ongoing conversations will occur between the university and students to ensure that students will still have a “meaningful experience,” despite the changes.

The email said that information about tickets will be shared in mid-March.

Information about both events will be updated on the DePauw commencement website.