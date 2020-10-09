DePauw Announces Further Changes to Spring Calendar

Although the first four weeks of the spring semester will offer virtual classes only, small groups of students will be allowed to come back at the beginning of the semester, according to an email sent by President Lori White today.

This announcement came as the Board of Trustees ended its October meeting.

Groups of students will be brought back to campus in phases throughout the month with the first students arriving before the start of the semester. White’s email noted that no decisions have yet been made as to which students would come back first.

At the conclusion of the first four weeks of remote learning, professors will be able to determine whether their class will remain online, or if they will choose to transition to in-person or a mixed format.

White also announced in the email that spring break will not be a traditional weeklong recess, instead, a few days will be scattered throughout the semester without classes.

DePauw Day of Dialogue is scheduled for Feb. 24 during the remote learning phase, and it will take place in a virtual format.

White said in the email that the DePauw community can expect more information about specific details regarding Greek life, athletics, move in, and health requirements will be announced in the coming days.