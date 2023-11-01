DePauw University systems and internet are expected to remain down Thursday, November 2nd. Chief of Staff Sarah Steinkamp provided this update in an email Wednesday, November 1 at 2:28 p.m. Steinkamp says classes should continue to meet and employees should report to work as usual unless told otherwise by their supervisor. The DePauw University student class registration deadline has been extended by a week due to the circumstances. The final deadline is Thursday November 16 at 2:00 p.m. An external forensics team is working with DePauw to understand the extent of the situation.

Editor's Note: This is an updating story. The DePauw will continute to update as more information becomes available.